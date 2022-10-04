Alfred Adame. Reveal video of the attack on the actorMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Last Wednesday, September 28, the actor Alfredo Adame was the victim of an attack, which he shared on social networks, and of which the name has now been revealed. video in which the blow against the driver also occurs.

was the reporter Carlos Jimenez who shared the recording of a security camera in which it is appreciated how Adame argues with three men and at one point launches a pair of kicks before being knocked down with a straight punch to the face.

adame fell on the asphalt and there he was helped by officers of the Secretariat of Citizen Security. According to the artist himself, the event took place after a shootout in which a civilian and a policeman lost their lives.

“I came home and in the corner there were many patrols Y a body thrown. I get in the car and go out and ask a neighbor ‘what happened?’ and she tells me ‘looks like they killed a policeman‘. So I stayed there watching for about two minutes, suddenly I approach the door of my house and a guy arrives in a car with an injured woman and says ‘they killed my brother‘. The guy came over and I said ‘hey, what happened to you? May I help you?’ and suddenly they tell me ‘you get out of here‘ Y he throws me a trancazo and a kick“he said to come the joy.

Alfredo Adame He pointed out that the incident caused four fractures in his face, in addition to retinal detachment.

for now no detainees have been reported for the case against the histrion.

