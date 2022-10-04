30% of the population already uses applications to manage emotional well-being

Mental health is really relevant these days, especially after the pandemic. A study reveals that almost half of the population considers that their mental health should be better and 30% already use applications to manage emotional well-being.

Along these lines, six out of 10 Spaniards consider that digital tools can contribute to mental health care, provided they have professional support.

Recognize the use of applications to manage emotional well-being

The Sanitas Study “The state of mental health in Spain” explores everything related to mental health and concludes that only 30.7% of Spaniards have ever used a professional for this issue.

The reason why Spaniards do not go to professionals is mainly economic, but it is also due to the stigma that still exists in society on this subject. The study reflects that becoming aware and sensitizing children and young people It is important for all the people interviewed. In addition, 81% think that dialogue, talking about the importance of feelings, is a good exercise to acquire greater emotional well-being.

The survey also reflects that one out of every four Spaniards (27.7% of those surveyed) affirms that you have thought about dying when you have gone through situations of emotional instability, a thought that occurs more among women and young people between 18 and 30 years old.

49% of Spaniards say they have never needed the help of a mental health specialist and approximately 20% are somewhat hesitant about asking for assistance, they have thought about it, but they have not requested it.

In this case, digital tools become an increasingly widespread option among the population to try to solve problems of emotional well-being.

Although doctors recognize that they are resources that can help us improve our emotional well-being, it is important that behind them there is a medical professional who is the one who determines the best tools, practices, or recommendations.

Among the connoisseurs of these mobile applications or digital resources, 30% said they had used them on some occasion, especially those that help combat insomnia or contribute to relaxation (69.4%), mindfulness applications (48.6%) or yoga and physical activity (31.9%).

Regarding going to the doctor to help with possible mental health problems that we may have, 69% state that they have never gone to a mental health professional and 20% believe that, despite not having asked for help, they should have done it

The use of applications allows conduct video consultationsmake use of applications, but all of this always combining the digital world and the face-to-face world.