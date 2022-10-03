Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant thanks Bad Bunny for invitation to concert in Los Angeles

Vanessa Bryant, widow of former basketball star Kobe Bryant, thanked urban music superstar Bad Bunny for inviting her to the concert he held on Saturday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Through social networks, Vanessa Bryant also thanked Bad Bunny for having performed the song “6 Rings”, a song by the Puerto Rican artist in honor of the former NBA basketball player and for wearing the special bracelet dedicated to Gigi Bryant.

Kobe and Gigi passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash.

“Thank you for giving us your song 6 Rings and thank you for inviting us to your concert last night. We had fun. I loved seeing my Gigi’s bracelet on your wrist during your concert! She brought a smile to all of our faces. Thank you Benito!” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram account.

Vanessa Bryant also shared photos and videos of her dancing and singing during the concert and another with Bad Bunny.

