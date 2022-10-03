This was Karol G’s unpublished DUET with Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme in concert LIVE | VIDEO

Two of the artists with the greatest international presence, it should be noted that each one has conquered the music industry becoming the representatives of each of the genres they sing. We are talking about Carol G Y Eduin Caz of Firm Groupwho recently had a unreleased duet; That’s how it went East live concert they gave in Texas and where they shared the stage.

Like the rest of the fans of “La Bichota”, repeatedly Eduin Caz He has also declared himself a faithful follower of Carol GWell, even when the singer appeared in Mexico, the artist attended the concert that the Colombian gave in CDMX. Like a dream come true, the lead singer of Firm Group joined Karol in a unreleased duet to sing for a live concert.

Carol G is on a musical tour of the United States as part of her ‘Strip Love Tour’, and for her presentation in Texas the singer had as a surprise guest Firm Groupwhich is why during his live concert I sing “La Tusa” to unreleased duet with Eduin Caz who interpreted it very much in the style of regional Mexican. The moment elated all the fans of the artists who did not miss the opportunity to take video.

But esya wasn’t the only song they sang on unpublished duet Karol G Y Eduin Cazbecause they also interpreted the most successful song of Firm Group “Get over me”, this was one of the great moments that were lived in this live concert Of the singer. And that surprised all the fans of the singer because they did not expect this surprise.

In social networks, those attending this live concert shared thousands of photos and videobesides that they put in trend this unreleased duet of Carol G Y Eduin Cazhoping that the singer has a collaboration with Firm Group later. At the end of the group’s participation with “La Bichota” the artists said goodbye making the “pinky promise”