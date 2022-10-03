Entertainment

This was Karol G’s unpublished DUET with Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme in concert LIVE | VIDEO

Two of the artists with the greatest international presence, it should be noted that each one has conquered the music industry becoming the representatives of each of the genres they sing. We are talking about Carol G Y Eduin Caz of Firm Groupwho recently had a unreleased duet; That’s how it went East live concert they gave in Texas and where they shared the stage.

Like the rest of the fans of “La Bichota”, repeatedly Eduin Caz He has also declared himself a faithful follower of Carol GWell, even when the singer appeared in Mexico, the artist attended the concert that the Colombian gave in CDMX. Like a dream come true, the lead singer of Firm Group joined Karol in a unreleased duet to sing for a live concert.

