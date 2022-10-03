This is how matchday 12 will be played in the Honduran National League

2022-10-02

The development of Opening-2022 of the Honduran National League follow its path. Motagua lost undefeated and jeopardized his leadership if he does not score in Ceiba on the next date.

The catracho championship is in its twelfth day and the blues are leaders despite having lost away on the last day. Olympia returned to victory and marathon continues on its upward curve.

The following date brings us five interesting matches with clubs looking for qualifying places. The activity, according to the calendar, begins on Saturday October 8 with two games.

Royal Spain receive the downcast Real society in San Pedro Sula that day at 7:00 at night. Half an hour later in Ceiba the Lifewhich fell against Olancho F.C. in Juticalpawill have the visit of the current champion Motagua.