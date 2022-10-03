This is how matchday 12 will be played in the Honduran National League
The development of Opening-2022 of the Honduran National League follow its path. Motagua lost undefeated and jeopardized his leadership if he does not score in Ceiba on the next date.
The catracho championship is in its twelfth day and the blues are leaders despite having lost away on the last day. Olympia returned to victory and marathon continues on its upward curve.
The following date brings us five interesting matches with clubs looking for qualifying places. The activity, according to the calendar, begins on Saturday October 8 with two games.
Royal Spain receive the downcast Real society in San Pedro Sula that day at 7:00 at night. Half an hour later in Ceiba the Lifewhich fell against Olancho F.C. in Juticalpawill have the visit of the current champion Motagua.
The matches conclude on Sunday with three very interesting commitments. at 3:00 in the afternoon Olancho F.C. will host the duel against Honduran Progress in a match behind closed doors due to the punishment that the Olanchanos suffer; at the same time UPN will be local against Victory.
Olympiabeing local in Tegucigalpa against him marathon of Manuel Keosseianthey will close the date in a classic with shades of great match for what the green has been showing lately.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
Real Spain – Real Sociedad, 7:00 pm
Life – Motagua, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Olancho FC – Honduras Progreso, 3:00 p.m.
UPN-Victory, 3:00 p.m.
Olympia – Marathon, 4:00 pm