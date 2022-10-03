The main options of Club América to replace an eventual departure of Guillermo Ochoa

Motivation is present in each of the elements, in reference to the fact that Club América will be able to consolidate itself with the championship of the Opening 2022 of the MX League, after failed attempts in past campaigns. On this occasion, under the instructions of Ferdinand Ortiz The commitment to redeem himself before the azulcrema fans is maintained, however, there is also another issue that is shaking, it is about the possible departure of William Ochoa.

Which goalkeepers are emerging to replace Guillermo Ochoa with Club América?

The Eagles of America they will not see action in the MX League this week after guaranteeing their direct pass to the Liguilla, however, to continue with the beneficial rhythm, they will have a preparation duel against The Foals of the Atlanteanscheduled for the following Wednesday, October 5 at the Aztec stadium with free admission. However, the directive is analyzing the future of William Ochoa.

After several months, the negotiation between the America club Y William Ochoa has not concluded with the renewal of the contract, once it expires on December 31, 2022, the uncertainty increased after KeryNews revealed that the archer has his future further and further away from the Nest. A similar situation would be occurring with Miguel Layunwho would leave Coapa at the end of the year.

Therefore, it is already suggested that the alternatives to replace the services of William Ochoa under the three posts for the Closure 2023and would come from the ranks of the Rojinegros del Atlas or Santos Laguna, Camilo Vargas (33 years old), and Carlos Acevedo (26 years old) are outlined, options that please the board headed by Héctor González Iñárritu and Santiago Baños.