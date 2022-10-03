Mexican technicians dominate in Liguilla of the A2022Halftime

Like a real rescuer, Raul the “Colt” Gutierrez came to Blue Cross and in the course of 36 days the face of the team changed, classifying to the Repechageafter taking him in 16th place in the general table, after a short and resounding step by the Uruguayan coach, Diego Aguirre.

In his first opportunity as a strategist in the First Division, the Foal wrote his name on the ready of the seven Mexican coaches that they will be in the Final phase of the competition, highlighting that no national strategist he led this season was left out of the Liga MX Big Party.

Along with Gutierrez are Victor Manuel Vucetich who managed to put Monterey directly to the Quarterfinals, after finishing the 17 days with 35 points and in second place in the general table, only behind America.

Eduardo Fentaneswho arrived as a firefighter last tournament in Saints, also secured one of the four direct tickets, remaining in third place in the table. further down comes Michael Herrera and its tigersthat although they have not had a regular campaign, until the penultimate date they were fighting to be in the first four rungs.

Another who has had an irregular tournament, but who managed to get into the playoffs, is Richard Chainwith the Chivas. Ignatius Ambrizwith Tolucaand finally the Jimmy Lozano with Necaxamanaged to get on board, finishing the Regular Phase in position 12 of the Apertura 2022 with 19 units, which since the Repechage was reinstated, is the lowest amount with which a club has qualified.

Argentina, Uruguay and Portugal, the foreign representatives

Of the 8 teams that can qualify for the Final Phase of the tournament, plus the 4 that already have their place in the Liguilla, 5 they will be foreignhighlighting the Argentinian Fernando Ortizwho led the America to stay with him leadership in a campaign, where he added 12 days without losing, registering 11 wins and a draw.

The Uruguayan William Almadafinalist in the Clausura 2022, is another that repeat with Pachuca and will be for the second consecutive tournament playing the Quarter finals.

Nicholas Larcamonwhich has already made it a tradition to put Puebla in the finals, he will play the Repechagelike Renato Paivawith LionY Hernan Cristantewith FC Juarez.

It should be noted that the bravesdespite having had a very irregular campaign, reached them with 19 points to qualify for the Repechage and be first time in a Final Phasesince they are in the First Division of Mexican soccer.