Mercilessly, Maite Perroni enjoys love but would have done the worst to get it

October 03, 2022 11:39 a.m.

Maite Perroni is one of the most popular actresses and singers in recent years in the world of entertainment in Mexico and even those who have not seen her series ‘RBD’, surely know her from one of her other projects. She has been noted for finding love more than once in the novels and now she has finally found it in real life.

This is because her engagement to TV Azteca producer Andrés Tovar has been announced, and the wedding bells have already begun to ring. Everything has been happiness for the couple and more sure that it will be to come but a strong rumor has come out about how they started.

The two have been friends for almost two decades and the friendship turned into love last year, when the two had separated from their previous partners. However, Perroni was accused of the worst.

Did she get into Tovar’s past marriage?

“A few months ago a magazine published a series of lies about us, defamed and caricatured us. We didn’t talk about it before because we were acting legally, but today our lawyers allowed us to do it,” revealed the couple, after Maite was pointed out as the person responsible for Andrés’s failed love and they added:

“We have been friends for 20 years and this year we found that we were going through the same process: each one was in mourning for having ended a romantic relationship.”