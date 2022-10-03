Lionel Messi: the most ‘dangerous’ player in Europe above Haaland and Mbapp

DAfter a season spent below his level, Lionel Messi is finally showing his full potential at PSG. He has a dominant start, with goals and assists, being one of the main pillars of his team. According to ‘OPTA’, the Argentine’s numbers are above other top players such as Haland Y mbpp.

Usual numbers in Messi

Between club and national team, Messi accumulates 10 goals and 8 assists. He looks more comfortable on the pitch and that is reflected not only in his numbers, but also in PSG’s performance. With the arrival of Galtiera more associative game is observed, where the ‘flea’ is a fundamental part, along with Neymar and Mbapp.

According to ‘Opta’, Lionel generates a total of 5.25 dangerous situations generated per match. These statistics include goals, assists, shots, passes and dribbles that have a direct impact on the result of their respective teams.. In this sense, he surpasses other important players from the old continent.

Although Haaland is the main sensation so far this seasonwith 17 goals and three assists, his incidence outside of goals is lower in the Manchester City game. An aspect that the own Pep Guardiola He has said that he has to improve his Norwegian. He needs the nine of the ‘citizens’ to get more involved with his peers.

At 35 years old, Messi continues to show that he has gas in the tank and that he can continue to amaze with his game. Although he will not be the top scorer of the season, his impact on the game is not a surprise and may be the most positive aspect for both PSG and the ‘albiceleste.