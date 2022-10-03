Lewandowski puts Xavi through the roof and nuances his words…

Robert Lewandowski spoke again for the Polish journalist Tomasz Smokowski, from ‘Kanał Sportowy’, in which he was excited about the good level he is currently having upon his arrival at FC Barcelona. “We are improving every week, in every game I can see the difference, everything is on the right track,” explained the 34-year-old striker, who scored again, this time in a 1-0 home win against Mallorca last Saturday.

The Barça attacker took advantage of and valued the work of Xavi Hernández, who surprised him from the start. “The pre-season with Xavi was very intense. I expected it to be easier… It was similar or even harder than at Bayern”, explained the footballer, who spent a decade in the Bundesliga between the Munich team and Borussia Dortmund. Regarding the comparison with the German tournament, he also stressed that “here in Spain the fans appreciate the technical details more than in Germany”.

Poland’s captain at the next World Cup in Qatar added that “Here (LaLiga) they have that euphoria, they enjoy it. I always wanted to play in Spain, living here was my dream, and not only in sport. Now I feel renewed.” In fact, the player revealed that “when I’m angry, it has a positive effect on me. It motivates me more.” Lewandowski also took the time to recall his controversy with Leo Messi over the delivery of the Ballon d’Or.

There was no problem

“My words about Messi and the ballon d’or were misunderstood by the press. I just said that I hope those words won’t be forgotten, but I really appreciated what he said and he was very kind.” settled the striker, who could also have the Argentine as a teammate in 2023. Already his current ones, he spoke of the youngsters: “Gavi, Pedri, Ansu, Balde… I’m impressed to see how mature they can be at that age.”

The Pole closed with his adaptation to a new country and culture. “I’m still learning Spanish and now I’m starting to understand a lot. In the locker room, there are only 2 or 3 players who don’t understand English, but the staff and coaches speak English, which is helpful.” Lewandowski also surprised with a confession: “If he hadn’t been a footballer? My dream was to sing in the theater in front of people.”