In the last Andrés García reveals the only thing he asks of God before leaving

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

He himself has said that his end could be near and now, he has revealed that it is the only thing he asks of God before leaving.

More time

“I want to make my story; now that I have to be in bed almost 20 hours a day, I have seen all the series and there has not been a single one that reaches everything I lived. I would like to supervise my story and do something out of the ordinary, we have to see if God wants to give me the strength…,” revealed García, making it clear that he would still like to do many things before leaving this world.

