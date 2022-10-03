‘I say goodbye’, Dimas Maciel announces his retirement from music

The Torreón Fair, in its 2022 edition, was completely renewed, something that was reflected day by day, as thousands of lagoons and people from all over the country attended.

The fair had to close with a flourish this October 2nd, which is why a great show was needed and what better way than to have it in charge of Chicos de Barrio.

Dimas Maciel and his companions will present themselves today at the Foro de las Estrellas with a great show, as he told El Siglo de Torreón.

Liberato and Banda Toro Viejo will also appear.

“We are grateful that we have been invited to this great closure of the Torreón Fair, which was completely renewed; we invite all the people to come and have fun this Sunday at the fair.”

(PHOTO: FILE)

The singer explained that it has been a very good year for Chicos de Barrio, since they have not stopped working.

“We have a very extensive tour of Mexico and the United States. We have a full agenda. We are working during the week and on weekends.

“We have traveled throughout Coahuila, Aguascalientes, the State of Mexico, Durango, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Chiapas, Puebla and in the US, we will travel through Texas, Chicago, Florida, Atlanta, South Carolina and North Carolina; thank God we have a lot of work “, he explained. Quite excited, Dimas Maciel shared that in these days Chicos de Barrio have released musical surprises.

“We are relaunching a theme on social networks. It is an Anthology of Caresses, but a band version, with the Conquistadora Banda de Ciudad Juárez and we also recorded the new video for Chicos de Barrio called It’s over, it’s a collaboration with the northern group band, MasD1.

“We feel very lucky for everything that is happening to us; in the same way, a collaboration with Iván Tavares, son of Juan Tavares, is coming, it is a collaboration called Who has stolen my heart?; More collaborations are coming, stay tuned and I really thank the fans for always supporting us; we feel very lucky,” he said.

(PHOTO: FILE)

On the other hand, Dimas Maciel announced that he will soon retire from music, since he wants to dedicate himself more to his family and open a Christian church that “really helps people.”

“I say goodbye. Two new guys are coming to be part of Chicos de Barrio. In June 2025 I will retire from music, but I will continue participating with the group in an indirect way; the farewell tour will begin next year .

“I feel a little tired, but satisfied. I don’t want to cling to this race and let it affect my health. The race has given me many joys and few without flavors. I consider that I did a grain of sand so that the cumbia from Lagunera sounded in everyone,” he pointed out.