Diego Rebagliati made a revelation about the follow-up of Bryan Reyna’s conduct VIDEO “They are following him” Peruvian national team | SPORTS

The days have passed since the first triumph of the peruvian national team in view of The Savior in the era of John Reynoso and after the compliments to the figure of the party, Bryan Reynoldstoday the praise comes accompanied by the desire to sustain this performance, however, the player’s past raises some doubts, Diego Rebagliatti he knows it and that is why he put the good steering wheel of Cantolao Academy.

“ I understand that this moment of Reyna is not a coincidence, this moment is the product of something else. I believe that Reyna has already begun to make good decisions that are bringing him closer to the good player they want in La Videna ”, Said the former defender about the moment of the Chalaco player.

The commentator also expressed the doubts generated by his recent past. “ It’s up to him to hold it he has a history in his past that makes one doubt, that allows one to doubt, and the only one who can dispel those doubts is himself, surrounding himself with a good environment and being intelligent to make good decisions. Listening to colleagues and good friends ”, Said the former soccer player.

Diego Rebagliati warns Bryan Reyna that he is being followed (Video: Movistar Deportes)

Rebagliati warns Bryan Reyna about 'following'

The former player advised him to close his ears to those who want to lead him astray “ You do not have to listen to those who tempt you and who propose things that do not lead you to be a footballer 24 hours a day ”, he explained.

Rebagliati, panelist of ‘After all‘, he also explained how his routine should be, they point out “You don’t just have to take care of yourself on game days, or on training days, but every day of the week. For example, this weekend there was no game, and what Reyna must be careful with is that now they are looking for him and it is news “, he pointed.

“It wasn’t news before. A player from Cantolao is not being followed, but a player from the Peruvian national team is being followed. Today Reyna is a national team player and not because they follow you she has to behave well, but essentially you have to behave well and be much more intelligent ”, concluded the commentator who hopes not to see him being the protagonist of the show programs.