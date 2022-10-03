Barça is the new leader of LaLiga!

CHECK HERE THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2022-2023

LaLiga Santander has continued its course this weekend after the national team break, at the beginning of a frenetic month of October for all the teams, especially those that compete in European competitions. FC Barcelona, ​​for its part, has visited RCD Mallorca and won three key points to, in seven games, become the new leader of the domestic championship standings.

The team coached by Xavi Hernández had a rather gray match against the vermilion, but with a Robert Lewandowski who appears every night to continue his idyll with the goal. The Polish striker was the light of the azulgrana on a night in which there was no shine and in which they ended up suffering against a Mallorca that did not give up in the ninety minutes and that came to put the Catalans in trouble. Barça has 19 points in seven games.

Real Madrid (19), lost two points against Osasuna in a fairly thick match between the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti which, although Courtois and Modric were absent, had the return of a Karim Benzema who once again has been ‘thick’ and who has missed the third consecutive penalty against Sergio Herrera. The ‘rojillos’ took advantage of the failures of the locals to take a well-deserved draw, despite the fact that they finished with ten after the expulsion of David García.

Athletic Bilbao (16) has been left in third position, which is being the great novelty of this season start in Spain. Ernesto Valverde is building a very strong and competitive team whose two stars are the Williams brothers. Against Almería they had a ‘party’ for a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in San Mamés. They are followed by Real Betis (15), who this Sunday fell by the minimum in their visit to Celta de Vigo.

In fifth position, an Atlético de Madrid (13) has been ‘reborn’, who prevailed at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán against Sevilla with goals from Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata to sentence -more, if possible- Julen Lopetegui. The ‘top 10’ is closed by Real Sociedad (13), with a ‘crazy’ match against Girona (3-5), Osasuna (13), Villarreal after remaining in a ‘draw’ against Cádiz (12), Valencia (10) and Celta de Vigo (10).

This is the rest of the classification

RCD Mallorca appears in the middle of the table in eleventh position, after losing to Barça, with eight units. Behind them are Girona (7), Getafe (7), Valladolid (7), RCD Espanyol (5) and Sevilla, with the same points. In the red zone of the classification, finally, are Almería and Cádiz with four units and Elche with one point. It’s the only team that still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the league.