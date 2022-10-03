Andrés García reveals the dark secret behind his friendship with Juan Gabriel

Andrés García reveals the secret of his friendship with Juan Gabriel

October 03, 2022 12:07 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the most important stars of Mexican cinema and television, he became one of the leading men in all of Latin America thanks to his presence, the actor managed to consolidate himself in different film projects where he made great friendships with colleagues among which stand out Vicente Fernandez and Juan Gabriel.

Although we know that Juan Gabriel did not have much participation in the cinema, he was one of Andrés García’s friends and neighbors, but their friendship hides many secrets that only the two great idols know, but the actor has been in charge of revealing each and every one of the mysteries of the great friendship between Juan Gabriel and Andrés García.

We already know the story behind Juan Gabriel’s song with which Andrés García wants to be fired at his funeral and the reason, but this time we will talk about the secret behind their friendship, since it is said that Juan Gabriel openly declared to him his love for the actor, but he preferred to make things clear with the singer so as not to affect their friendship.

Juan Gabriel shared property with Andrés García

Juan Gabriel was one of the singers who invested his fortune in different properties, and one of them was the luxurious mansion he had in Acapulco, which he lent for a long time to the actor Andrés García, who was his friend, because in that property he made parties and meetings on the property and some time later he occupied it as his home by medical prescription.