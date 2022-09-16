Prof. Angela Agostiano is the new representative of European chemists

Professor Angela Agostiano, newly elected President of EuChemS, will represent over 160,000 chemists from 51 associated companies and other organizations related to chemistry in Europe. The European association body, in addition to promoting a platform for scientific discussion, represents a unique and impartial European voice on key political issues in chemistry and related sectors.

Professor of Chemistry-Physics at the Department of Chemistry of the University of Bari “Aldo Moro”, Prof. Agostiano was elected at the top of this international association, during the general meeting of the representatives of the associated companies, held in Lisbon at the end of last August.

Graduated in Chemistry, she has already held numerous positions of responsibility within the Italian Chemical Society, holding the position of President from 2017 to 2019, at the INSTM (National Interuniversity Consortium for Materials Science and Technology), at ANVUR (National Agency of Evaluation of the University and Research System), to the Apulian District of High Technology (DHITECH) and is also a member of the Academy of Sciences of Turin and of the Academia Europaea. The latter association is a non-governmental scientific academy founded in 1988 in Cambridge.

Recently awarded the prestigious Chemistry Europe Fellow 2020/2021 prize, also received in the past by the Nobel laureates Ben Feringa (Netherlands) and Sir Fraser Stoddart (USA), in her research activity, Prof. Agostiano is present in more than 310 articles appeared in high-impact international scientific journals, with about 1000 citations and an h-index of 48 (Google Scholar) and numerous communications to conferences (more than 40 by invitation). Not less than her scientific production, she has written popular articles and given interviews for national and international newspapers and programs.

And remaining in the international scientific field, Uniba strengthens its collaboration with the American Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore in research in the field of schizophrenia and psychosis.

Rector Stefano Bronzini and Prof. Daniel R. Weinberger, Director of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) affiliated with the prestigious American Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore (United States of America), have signed at the Palazzo Ateno of the Apulian capital, Friday 16 September, the research agreement intended to strengthen the collaboration between the two Institutions which already has important results to its credit on the research of risk factors and biological pathways involved in Schizophrenia and in other Psychoses and numerous scientific publications in prestigious journals international.

The agreement between Uniba and the LIBD will make it possible to work jointly on the research of risk factors and biological pathways involved in Schizophrenia and other psychoses, from a genetic, physiological, psychological and psychiatric point of view.