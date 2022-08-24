He destroyed the phone of his autistic son, his mother: “Cristiano Ronaldo, the most arrogant person I have ever spoken to”

Exclusively in the newspaper “The Mirror” Sarah Kelly, mother of the autistic boy whom she is talking about, is back to talk Cristiano Ronaldo destroyed the phone. It was on April 9th ​​when at the end of the defeat on the Everton field the 5 times golden ball vented his anger by hitting the hand of the young Jacob, an autistic boy who was filming the players’ exit from the field. A gesture seen in the world of vision that raised a fuss of controversy against CR7. Months later, the boy’s mother told what happened in the days that followed the incident. “Hi, I’m Cristiano Ronaldo – he told me on the phone – and he asked me if we wanted to meet his family. I’m not a bad father he added and I told him I never said that. I had a terrible upbringing and I lost my father. He kept calling Jack when my son is called Jakob ”.

All in the norm until Ronaldo went to the bottom “I know the boy has problems he told me. I was furious and told him that he had no problems but only a disability. But he kept justifying himself by saying that he hadn’t killed or punched anyone. At that moment I replied: “So you slap my son’s hand and you’re not hurting anyone?”. From then on he went on to say that he had a good legal team and that in court he would fight me to the end and win. I felt intimidated and he’s the most arrogant person I’ve ever talked to. I want justice and I want him to be held accountable for what he did and the only way I can do it is to keep fighting ”.