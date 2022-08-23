Roblox: The Mysteries, Solved and Unsolved, of Brookhaven, the City of Dark Roleplay

Brookhaven is a mysterious roleplaying town in Roblox, as well as the name of the hospital in Silent Hill, and both of them are mysterious. If you dare, read the note.

The faithful followers of Roblox surely they know Brookhaven, a very famous city within the game. Created by users Wolfpaq and Aidanleewolf, this site is used for long roleplay sessions. where players can go from the bank to a hospital, for example. However, not everything is fun, since Brookhaven hides great secrets in its mapmysteries that today we are going to tell you.

To explain this, we must first note that Roblox’s Brookhaven has a mysterious secret place called “The Agency”. This is an (old?) organization that no one knows what dark business it is engaged in. The entrance to the secret area of ​​The Agency is located next to the gas stationand it is neither more nor less than a camouflaged mountain door.

Once we get here, we can see two panels: one with many red circles, and another with four levers that we must activate. The remaining screen can be activated as certain unknown missions are completed throughout the map. Unfortunately, the whereabouts of the vast majority are still unknown.

One way to turn on the lights is by watching movies, which are scattered throughout the map. The reels of film that we know of are found in: the abandoned house, the second floor of the police station and under one of the trees.

Who is Mr Brookhaven?

Of course every town has a history, and Brookhaven is no exception. Its creator is known by the name of Mr. Brookhaven, although we never knew anything about him in person (or character). What we are shown is through the movies, where we see that Mr. Brookhaven obtained a strange power from a strange pyramid and strangely manages to escape from prison.

That said, let’s remember that we named three ways to turn on the lights of The agencyusing the three rolls of film. The remaining light that is known is by going to the church, where we can see the coffin of Mr. Brookhaven. If we enter there, we can see a photo of the subject, although the coffin will be empty intrigued? So let’s continue.

Situation gets weirder if we interact with a coffin buttonmoment in which we teleport to the top of one of the arches of the city. If at that moment we take out the computer, it will work too weird, thus giving us the fourth and last light known so far.

other mysteries

Brookhaven hides many more secrets and mysteries, many known and who knows how many still undiscovered.. The most striking are the whereabouts of the Mr Brookhaven’s sonwho appears in one of the films, and the room without gravitya hidden place that shows us real world coordinates. These coordinates mark the two poles, the Bermuda triangle and the coordinates of the star “Canopus” the brightest star in the constellation “La Quilla”.

And you, dear reader, will ask yourself: “What does this mean?” and we will tell you: “I have no idea”. These are still unsolved mysteries, like so many others found in Roblox in general, but we are sure that little by little we will know more details. If you want more of Roblox, we leave you the fight between the game and Kim Kardashian for a porn video.

