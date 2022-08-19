This will be the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez that will last all this weekend

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apparently has arguments more typical of a television soap opera because, given the supposed temporary separation of the couple after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, now it turns out that this immediate Saturday, August 20, they have announced that they are going to celebrate another one, the second. Why? So that those relatives and friends who could not be present at the link held in the city of the game can now toast with them and entertain them with the usual gifts in these cases.

It will be a movie wedding! Well will last three days, all this weekend. In the US state of Georgia, where the actor owns a sumptuous mansion, which he had put up for sale months ago. Its price, seven million euros. As no one made him an offer and he also urgently prepared his wedding in Las Vegas with “the love of his life”, Jennifer Lopez He decided that it will be in that farm where these celebrations take place; something like Camacho’s Cervantes weddings, which lasted their own length and, to remember also Camarón de la Isla’s with “Chispa”, with all the walking gypsy people eating, drinking and dancing for seventy-two hours non-stop.

Related





Jennifer and Ben have already scheduled this wedding event like this. On Friday, he has dinner in style with all the guests. Saturday, the ceremony in which they will swear their married vows again. And on Sunday, final fireworks, with barbecue and dance. And it is that they noticed that in Las Vegas only her mother and the two children that the star had with her previous marriage with Marc Anthony were present in Las Vegas, while the three born in Ben’s with Jennifer Garner shared the wedding honeymoon for the couple during their stay in Paris. The clan then returned to the United States and in New York, this past August 15, they celebrated the gallant’s fiftieth birthday. For the counted it is necessary to condense these happy ups and downs of both artists concluding that they have starred in a few weeks of continuous celebrations.

To which we would add the repercussion that shortly before marrying Ben, the spectacular Jennifer Lopez has provoked an image on Instagram with a more than insinuating total nude, on her knees, showing a part, minimal that is, of her right breast, and a butt and part of her buttocks that have caused admiration in those of us who have contemplated her in that guise . She has recalled that her new husband told her: “I like you when you have nothing on.” And I don’t think outside of her because that way she saves on her wardrobe. At fifty-three years old, three years older than him, she is “take, bread and dip.” And on top of that, a cosmetics firm has paid her a succulent amount to advertise like this, “in Eva’s costume” a cream that, they say, hydrates very well, reduces stretch marks, the skin of those who use it obtains greater softness and, above all, everything, firms the buttocks. Nothing to oppose on my part to the promotion of that article with that glorious body. I’m about to try it. The cream, she understands.