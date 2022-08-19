They will play Clausura 2023 at the Azteca Stadium; renovations delayed

America and Cruz Azul will play one more tournament in the Aztec stadium before moving to Sports City Stadium for the renovations that the Colossus of Saint Ursula will suffer in the face 2026 World Cup.

“They will still (play) in the Aztecis what we have understood”, he pointed out. Carlos Lopez de Silanessports director of La Maquina, in an interview for WDeportes.

And it is that RECORD could know that Eagles and the Machine they will still play as locals in the Aztec during the Closure 2023since the renovations of the property will begin after the game of the NFL of 2023, so this Apertura 2022 will not be his last tournament at the Colossus.

It had been handled that the concert of the singer Bad Bunny would be the curtain that would lower the Colossus of Santa Ursula to be remodeled, but these works were delayed a little longer than expected.

The time he Aztec stadium may not be used by America and Cruz Azul It will be a year and a half, a period in which both clubs will act as locals in the home of the atlanteancurrent team of the Expansion League.

In this way, both teams will still be able to take advantage of their location at the Azteca during Clausura 2023, and then give way to the work that will give shine to the property where some World Cup Group Phase matches will be played, shared with United States and Canada.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: LIGA MX: MET WITH INAI TO IMPLEMENT THE FAN ID