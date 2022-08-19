Open-air cinema returns to Vitoria this Friday with ‘Ane’

The Vitoria-Gasteiz open-air cinema cycle reaches its halfway point with ‘Ane’. This film from Alava directed by David Pérez Sañudo can be enjoyed this Friday, August 19, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the French fronton in Parque del Norte. The screening will be in its original version in Basque and with Spanish subtitles, and admission will be free.

After the good reception that the screening of Baby had last Friday the 12th, with more than 200 people in the fields of Armentia, ‘Vitoria-Gasteiz. film city‘ continues its commitment to the dissemination of the works of Alava filmmakers.

In this case, the protagonist will be ‘Ane’. This film is by David Pérez Sañudo and the production company from Alava, Amania Films. ‘Ane’ was one of the most outstanding films in state cinema last year with 3 Goya Awards (Among them, Patricia López Arnaiz from Gasteiz for Best Leading Actress). It also won awards such as the Basque Film Award at the San Sebastian Festival.

The film, set in Vitoria-Gasteiz in 2009, deals with a family drama whose starting point is a protest against high speed train. The play stars Patricia López Arnaiz, Jone Laspiur, Mikel Losada and Fernando Albizu. The film is set in the neighborhood of Arana and Errekaleor, among other places in the city.

Return to the Cathedral

After the screening of ‘Ane’, the cycle will continue on August 26 and 27 with a double date in the Plaza de la Catedral Santa María. On Friday, starting at 9:15 pm, the public will have an entertaining time with ‘The Secret of the Pyramid’, the popular 80’s adventure film. And on Saturday, a comedy for the whole family: ‘Full steam ahead. Destination Asturias’, by Santiago Segura.

The Thursday September 1 the children’s audience will once again be the protagonist with a double date. From 7:30 p.m. you can enjoy a special storytelling about the history of cinema, narrated by Arantza Cordero. Later, at 8:45 p.m., it will be the turn of Korterraza Txiki. It is a session with short films from the most outstanding animation schools in the world.

The friday september 2 ‘The Pentagon Files’ will arrive, a film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the Plaza del Matxete will host a session as a result of the collaboration with the Journalism at street level conference. The audience that attends will enjoy a play based on real events that narrates the leak to the press of numerous Pentagon documents on hidden facts of the Vietnam War that various US administrations tried to hide from the public.

And ‘Vitoria-Gasteiz. Ciudad de Cine’ will celebrate its last session of the summer with a touch of French humour. ‘My God, the children are back!‘ will put an end to the cycle on Saturday, September 3 from 9:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Catedral Santa María.

The cycle, promoted by Play Gasteiz and the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council, is sponsored by Laboral Kutxa and with the collaboration of the Fundación Catedral Santa María.