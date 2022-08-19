New chilling details of the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They shocked the entertainment world in 2016 when they announced their unexpected separation. They were Hollywood’s favorite couple for 12 years and even had a shipper of their own, Brangelina. However, not everything was so perfect on the inside and this was evident when they put an end to their love story and began a legal battle that continues to this day.

It was always said, without official confirmation, that the cause of the imminent divorce would have been a strong argument that the gallant would have had with his eldest son, Maddox, in a plane. It was assured that the actor exercised physical and psychological violence against the child and the actress never forgave him. To this were added rumors that he was drunk, which would have led him to react in such a way.

