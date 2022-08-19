New chilling details of the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They shocked the entertainment world in 2016 when they announced their unexpected separation. They were Hollywood’s favorite couple for 12 years and even had a shipper of their own, Brangelina. However, not everything was so perfect on the inside and this was evident when they put an end to their love story and began a legal battle that continues to this day.

It was always said, without official confirmation, that the cause of the imminent divorce would have been a strong argument that the gallant would have had with his eldest son, Maddox, in a plane. It was assured that the actor exercised physical and psychological violence against the child and the actress never forgave him. To this were added rumors that he was drunk, which would have led him to react in such a way.

Now, six years after that scandalous moment that ended the relationship of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, new data became known. It seems that the episode ended with a complaint to the FBI. Four months ago, the Politico portal published an article that reported that a judge refused to seal a FOIA lawsuit in reference to the “Jane Doe” Freedom of Information Act.

That lawsuit required the FBI to turn over documentation in a case in which a wife accused her then-husband of physically and verbally assaulting her and their children on a private plane. According to the attorney who filed the lawsuit, she wanted her client to know what information federal agencies had about her and her children.

Although at that time it was speculated that it was Angelina Jolie Y Brad PittDue to the narrated events and the lawyer in question, TMZ recently accessed a source close to the actor who confirmed that the case involving the FBI is indeed that of the movie stars.

But the worst of all was that the same person consulted assured that the actress wanted to make the information public so that everyone would know what the actor did and the press would talk about the accusations against him.

On August 9, Angelina decided to modify the FOIA request and add a new detail. As it was learned, before it became known that Brad Pitt would not be tried, since there was no evidence against him, the agent who investigated the fact would have filed a statement to initiate a criminal case against him, but it was finally agreed that he would not. they would do

In his statements, Jolie would have said that pitt he assaulted her in the back of the plane, grabbed her by the shoulders, shook her and yelled at her. In addition, the actress said that her ex-husband threw beer on her and attacked her. Maddoxsomething that the actor flatly denied.