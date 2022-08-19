Movies to watch tonight on Netflix United States

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

1. Day shift

She has a week to raise the money to pay for her daughter’s dentistry and classes. But making a living as a vampire hunter is getting riskier.

two. Sports Secrets: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist

College football player Manti Te’o had a promising future in the pro league until a virtual relationship changed his life and career.

3. Uncharted

A descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake discovers the location of the legendary city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and the ambitious journalist Elena Fischer, Nathan Drake will work to discover its secrets, while surviving on an island full of pirates, mercenaries and a mysterious enemy, they will embark on an unprecedented search to reach the treasure before than his pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed homonymous video game.

Four. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

5. Endless Love

Two young boys fall in love with each other. Jade’s parents try to keep them from seeing each other. But her passion for her first love is very strong..

6. wounded hearts

An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.

7. The Informer

In New York, ex-con Pete Koslow, connected to the Polish mob, must contend with both his ruthless boss, Klimek the General, and the twisted ambitions of two federal agents, as he tries to survive and protect the lives of those he loves.

8. two good guys

Set in Los Angeles during the 1970s, Detective Holland March and hired thug Jackson Healy are forced to collaborate to solve several cases: the disappearance of a young woman, the death of a porn star, and a criminal conspiracy that reaches the High spheres.

9. the flight

After an emergency landing in the middle of the field thanks to which a hundred passengers save their lives, Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who piloted the plane, is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he can go to jail if it is proven that he piloted the plane while intoxicated. .

10. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

The Netflix Boom

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. ( Netflix)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company projects that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

