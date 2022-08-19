Kim Kardashian hangs out with Pete Davidson’s friend Orlando Bloom at Kendall Jenner’s party

Image Credit: (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner threw a party on the eve of August 18, or August 18, to celebrate his brand of tequila, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, unsurprisingly. A captivating photo of the event, obtained from TMZ and can be seen here, shown Kim Kardashian chatting with his ex, Pete Davidsonfriend and co-star of Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black dress, could be seen smiling to Orlando, 45, who wore a blue jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend’s handshake. Other A-listers featured included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie JennerAnd Kris Jenner and his love, Corey Gamble.

The photo of Kim and Orlando chatting came less than a week later HollywoodLife revealed that Pete, 28, relied on Orlando for support after his split from the reality TV star and businesswoman. “One of the first people who approached Pete was Orlando while they were working together in Australia,” EXCLUSIVELY a source revealed to HL. “Orlando and Pete have gotten very close in the past few weeks, so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him.”

“Orlando explained how he found himself in the same situation and trying not to take things too hard. He said all that should be, will be and to focus on doing it for now, ”the source added.

HollywoodLife confirmed the breakup of Kim and Pete on Friday, August 5th, and the actual breakup happened at some point that week. The news came shortly after Kim returned to Los Angeles from Pete’s visit to Australia while working on his new film, Wizards!, alongside Orlando. After the visit, which was the first time Kim and Pete had seen each other in weeks, she told a source close to them. HL EXCLUSIVELY who had a “romantic” but low-key time. “They spent the whole time locked up in their private hiding place and she told her sisters it was so romantic,” the insider revealed. “During their time there, they cooked, cuddled and laughed.”

Trending items now Cool Cardi B gets her first face tattoo and fans have mixed reactions – look Eminem’s daughter Hailie sports a white corset bodysuit in new photos Octomom shares a rare photo of all 8 youngest kids, 13, as they head into grade eight

However, it was their busy schedules that ended up separating them. “When he was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led to them eventually deciding to break up,” said one person in the couple’s circle. HollywoodLife on their split EXCLUSIVELY. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There is still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection, so it’s not that it ended badly, but at this point Kim it seems clear that it’s over ”.

“Peter being so far away in Australia was a tough test, the distance wasn’t easy to cover. Peter wanted Kim stay in Australia with him for an extended period of time and she just isn’t in a place in her life where she can, ”they continued. “And the fact is Peter it’s just getting busier so it’s not like this problem goes away. They have had to face some harsh truths, one is that they are in different places in their lives ”.