Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have mocked the press for months to celebrate their wedding

Georgia, United States.- No doubt Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They learned from the past and it is that, after the celebrity couple failed to reach the altar in 2003, presumably due to the intervention of the press and its constant bullyingthe truth is that after almost 20 years, both celebrities proposed to marry at any rate, so they carried out an elaborate plan to sabotage the media.

Yes well, it was public knowledge that the interpreter of ‘Batman‘ and the actress from Marry me they had resumed their relationship, the reality is that they surprised everyone after the news of their hasty wedding in vegas, USA, 1 month ago. Yes, the now spouses achieved their goal, they felt the pressure of the press again during their moon of honey in Paris, France. According to information from Page Sixa source revealed that Affleck did not enjoy his romantic trip with Jenn, in fact it was quite the opposite, since the paparazzi did not allow them to enjoy their love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planned their wedding for 4 months

What no one suspected was that while everyone was looking at the memes From Ben, the event of the year was being planned under the table, and for the last four months, Jennifer had been dividing her time into planning her dream wedding and throwing the press off the scent. According to information from the same portal, the interpreter of ‘on the floor‘ hired the respected wedding planner, Colin Cowiewhose fee ranges between 25 thousand and 25 million dollars (496 thousand 225 Mexican pesos to 496 million 225 thousand 750).

As previously reported, Ben decided to step aside from everything when it came to wedding planning, because he wanted everything to go his way. J Lo, since, she considers that it is her special day. Recently, the Daily Mail revealed that the ceremony would be held at Affleck’s plantation-style estate, which is located in Riceboro, Georgia, USAand the site is known to be full of truckswhich have been responsible for moving large amounts of iceso that guests get cold drinks whenever they want.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will marry in Georgia

The British medium also revealed that a wooden floor had been installed on the farm, as well as various furniture for the comfort of those present. It should be noted that both Ben and Jenn are already in Georgia, along with the famous twins and the two daughters that the actor from The Justice League conceived with the protagonist of If I had 30, Jennifer Garner. Although the party will be intimate, it is expected to be the event of the year.

The agenda for the big day was also leaked, it turns out that the party will be held over a period of three days made up as follows: Friday; with a rehearsal the wedding; Saturday; This day the union will take place officially; while on Sunday, there will be a picnic with which it is planned to see off all the guests.

Sources: Tribune