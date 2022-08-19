How to download free Fortnite for Android in 2022

Fortnite is still one of the leading games of the moment. If we enter Twitch, we will surely always see more than 100,000 watching streamers play Fortnite, but what about Fortnite for Android? His success is not so overwhelming, but we will show you how you can download it for Android free and updated.

If you still don’t know or you just bought an Android mobile and want to download Fortnite, you may have been surprised by not find it in the google play store. In 2020, Google removed Fortnite from its app store, so players had to find a way to download it for free and legally.

Luckily, Epic Games helps us in the process, because the way of download Fortnite on Android thanks to its installer and application. If you want to download Fortnite on Android in the middle of 2022, keep reading this article and learn how to do it very easily.

Price requirements to play Fortnite on Android for free

It first of all is to know if our Android is compatible with Fortnite, because this game has very high requirements to be able to play it. Next, we leave you the minimum requirements that your mobile must meet to play Fortnite:

64-bit Android or ARM64 processor Android version 8.0 or higher. Minimum RAM of 4 GB. Any of these GPUs (graphics card): Adreno 530 or better, Mali-G71 MP20 or better, or Mali-G72 MP12 or better.

You may not have a clue about the specifications of your Android, but don’t worry, we’ll show you how can you know it easily. You will only have to download the CPU-Z app from the link that we leave you below.

Download CPU-Z for Android

Once the app is open you can see all the components of your Android mobile and compare the ones we have mentioned before to see if your mobile is compatible and continue with the installation process.

Install Epic Games on Android

The next step to download Fortnite for Android free will be to know if your mobile is Samsung or not. Epic Games differentiates Samsung phones from other Android phonesso if you have a Samsung, continue the article in the section to install Epic Games on Samsung.

For install the Epic Games app We will have to click on the link that we leave you below, remember that if you have a Samsung mobile you will not be able to do it in this way:

Download Epic Games for Android

Install Epic Games on Samsung mobiles

Now it is the turn of Samsung mobiles. As you know, the Korean company adds an app store called Galaxy Storewell, the Epic Games app we will have to download it from this storethere is no other way to do it.

For this you will have to click on the following link download as long as you have a Samsung mobile.

Download Epic Games for Samsung from the Galaxy Store

Install Fortnite for free on Android 2022

To successfully install fortnite on android For free we will have to do it from the Epic Games app that we have just installed, these steps that you will have to follow are the same for all types of Android mobiles:

Once we have on our Android or Samsung we will have to open the Epic Games app. Once opened we can see that we have 3 games to install, the first of them is Fortnite, so we will click on the button “Get”.

Now we click on “Install” and wait for the download and installation process.

Once this is done, click on “Start”.

As we can see in the following screenshot, Fortnite occupies a space of 5.97 GBso we will have to leave the game open for it to finish downloading completely.

Now that we have completed the update and installation process, we can play Fortnite for free on any Android mobile compatible with the requirements of the game. As you can see, the process is really simple despite the obstacles that Google has put in place to play it.

