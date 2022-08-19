Chris Pratt and the series that is still all the rage on Amazon Prime Video: lasts 8 chapters

Starring Chris Pratt“The terminal list” either “the final list” is the series that is still all the rage in Amazon Prime Video and although it premiered on July 1, it remains firm in the trends of the platform.

In a meeting with the Efe agency, the beloved actor gave a sincere recommendation about his work: "It is very addictive. It opens with all the chapters in a row for a reason. Let people decide, but I would say watch it for eight hours straight ", he commented.







“The terminal list”: what this Amazon Prime Video production is about

the series of Amazon Prime Video reveals the story of Navy SEAL Commander “James Reece” who turns to revenge as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon.

Freed from the military command structure, Reece applies the lessons he has learned from nearly two decades of war to hunt down those responsible.

In addition, it was Pratt himself who was interested in the rights to the homonymous novel on which the series is based, published in 2018 and listed as a bestseller by The New York Times for its "blows" and the "power" of a plot full of twists and multiple realities.





“The terminal list”: how long is the series

During 8 chaptersthe series of Amazon Prime Video is ideal for everyone who enjoys action drama and good stories. As Chris Pratt put it, one chapter will lead to another, and another, endlessly.

Full cast of “The terminal list”

