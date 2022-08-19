Arm exercises to get the powerful physique from Chris Pratt, John Boyega, Sam Worthington and more

This article about arm exercises was originally published in British GQ.

“Only the muscles of the arms, man, are the only ones that can be seen.”

The order of Sam Worthington to movie star trainer Simon Waterson for Wrath of the Titans it focused solely on the arms. As a rule, men want big muscles, but most of all big arms, and specifically—sometimes just—big biceps. As the Encyclopedia Britannica points out, the size of the biceps is “a conventional symbol of strength.” This may be because, being in the front of the arms, they are very often exposed, either partially or fully, and are quite prominent.

The curls bicepsespecially when performed in the rack squats have become, according to savvy trainers, commonplace for those basic gym buddies who don’t know what they’re doing, or care too much about their image during training. But what the curls of biceps – perfectly functional – are a waste of time depends on how much you dedicate to it. The most expert trainers assure us that there are better and more responsible exercises to get bigger and stronger arms than the one used by Will Ferrell in the mythical scene of The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

First, don’t do arms

“My arm ‘workouts’ are usually the last,” Waterson confides to GQ. For example, training the arms after a chest session based on pushing exercises that have already partially worked the triceps. You can also exercise the latter individually. On the contrary, you should not train the triceps before the chest; “That’s crazy,” says the coach, who would also prevent you from doing more press banking.

And after that, Waterson says, you can train your biceps, which by now may seem like fantasy: “You’ll look good and you’ll feel good.” In the same way, he would end up with biceps after a back session, because you’ve already partially worked them with all those pulling movements, and then he would train the triceps.

A good tug of war

The triceps get less attention than the biceps even though they make up two-thirds of the upper arm. Waterson likes to grind ’em down with rope push-ups, pressdowns or even pulldowns from two different angles. First, face the pulley, with your elbows tucked into your sides, extending the rope as you press or pull down, without leaning forward as that would be cheating. Don’t rush, either: count down for three seconds, press down for two seconds, and control the weight back up for another three seconds.

Then it would work the other way around: literally with your back to the pulley, with the body articulated at the hips and the rope moving over the head, just behind the ears, until it comes out in front of you. It is an overhand or, as Waterson calls it, “French” extension: “How to make a skull crusherbut standing”, and with a very low chance of actually cracking your skull.

The biceps array

Waterson’s star resource—the one used by John Boyega to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the rise of skywalker and Jake Gyllenhaal for Prince of Persia— is a “array” of three biceps exercises performed consecutively. First, curls holding dumbbells with your arms about 6 inches from your legs, which Waterson says puts more emphasis on the biceps with a more natural anatomical position, reducing the risk of tennis elbow. Then the pistol curl either curl of hammer with the palms of the hands facing each other.