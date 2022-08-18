» Youth without surgery

A pioneer in her native Mexicali, Baja California, of everything related to aesthetic medicine without the use of a scalpel, Karen Carrillo, or better known on her social networks as Doctorcita al 100, is now one of the most outstanding leaders in this field, the which seeks that its procedures reach more people than it now touches in Mexicali and CDMX.

As a child, Karen dreamed of being a doctor to save people, she played with her dolls, checking their throats or hearts and offering them a popsicle as a reward for having behaved well during the “consultation”; The girl who played at being a doctor endorsed that dream of hers when her life confronted her with one of her toughest tests: her mother had breast cancer.

“I studied medicine because my dream was save lifes and when I was a girl I played to cure my dolls, when I was older my mother got cancer and I thought that by studying medicine maybe I could learn more about how to deal with the disease, how to take care of it and how to treat it, I wanted be my mom’s hero but, unfortunately, she did not survive the cancer and died before I finished my degree”.

Despite everything, Karen Carrillo continued with her dream, which led her to work in Mexico City, in the General Hospital of Mexico in the area of cervical and breast cancerto later enter the emergency service and, just at that moment, by chance of fate, aesthetic medicine came into his life.

Text: Lilian Reyes Berriel/ Photo: Courtesy

“The aesthetic area It started as a hobby, I was working at the General Hospital, I worked during the week and rested on weekends, since I am hyperactive I decided to study something and I started to see master’s degrees and I found one of Aesthetic Medicine endorsed by the UNAM and it caught my attention because when I finished my degree, I entered into a dilemma as to whether or not to do a specialty and the specialty of Plastic Surgery or Dermatologybut it was going to be 6 more years and I had a child, so what I wanted was to spend time with myself

son and enter a specialty was not going to allow me”.

So it was like this “as I said that I had to do something that I liked, that was similar and at that time I was just beginning aesthetic medicine and I went to study for a master’s degree, which was one weekend a month, for two years. I finished my master’s degree and started doing procedures for my friends and they started recommending me and when I saw it I already had a lot of people and that’s when I opened my first office and then I opened another bigger one; I currently have two clinics in Mexicali and I come once a month to CDMX, to my other clinic.”

Professionalism and security

For Karen Carrillo, aesthetic medicine is her ultimate passion and aware of the risks that malpractice can have, he always recommends people “to go with certified doctorsCurrently that is very easy to know, you can look for it and as long as it is a doctor go ahead, since it is not worth exposing yourself to people who do not have the preparation or medical support. Whenever you are going to apply a product, you should check that it is closed, sealed and that you can see the expiration date, in addition to asking the doctor to give you proof of what is being applied to you so that you have it as a reference on future occasions. And the most important thing, that what they apply to you, are products that are approved by health authorities corresponding”.

Regarding his daily practice, Carrillo Díaz explained that “whenever we value a patient, we value the face needs and based on this we indicate what your priority is to start, in this way we give you a correct treatment so that in the end the patient has an optimal result”.

He added that “we are very honest and if the patient wants a certain type of treatment but at the time of analyzing it we know that it will not work for them or they are not a candidate, we discuss it and we always offer them options with the aim of leaving them satisfied.”

Aesthetic medicine in most of the times goes linked to self-esteemTherefore, for Karen Carrillo each “result of a happy patient fills me with Joy and happiness. It fills me to see my patients happy and fulfilled, many times they go to the consultation and really do not require much, maybe a skin care routine at home is recommended, but if they are going through a difficult time in their lives they will want to do, even if it is a slight improvement. So as a doctor, sometimes you become a coach, a psychologist and even a friend of the patients”.

He added that in cases where “you perform a procedure on a patient that really deserves it, such as a filler or Botox and the patient cries with happiness when seeing the result, or with a patient with acne and we work on the scars, that is priceless, because you are too removing traumas that this disease could have caused. In addition to all this that, of course, fills me with joy, that with each patient I have tremendous satisfaction because whoever puts their trust in your clinic and in you is worth a thousand. We know that there are many doctors who do the same thing, but they chose you and that is worth a lot”.

Until now Karen Carrillo has two clinics in her native Mexicali and one in Mexico City, however, the expansion of clinics in the Mexican Republic with unified processes and under the franchise that bears his name.

“My motto is youth without surgery. We do not operate, but we have the objective of doing any aesthetic procedure, safe and functional to prevent and delay the patient from reaching the operating room. Anyone who wants to have a better appearance, who wants to have a rejuvenation can be our patient, so we seek to reach more places to help increase people’s self-esteem”.

In addition to aesthetic medicine, her greatest passion and engine of life is her son Alejandro, “thanks to him, I have done everything. I always said ‘my son has to be proud of his mother’, at the end of the day it’s like teaching him that life is not easy but that everything goes well doing things with and for love, because if you do something without love and without desire that Sure, it won’t come out.”

Finally, Karen defined herself as “a innovative womanI am passionate about going after what I like, it fills me to have the best technology and offer the best treatments without any risk, I am passionate about what I do and that makes me happy”.

Visit: