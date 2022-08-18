What new Dragon Ball skins could come to Fortnite in a second crossover?

All of us have been completely blown away by the current crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, I think that is a fact, regardless of the opinion that has generated us after seeing the skins that have reached the battle royale. But the truth is that before I stopped to think for a moment and I realized that, more than once, Epic Games has made up to two different crossovers with highly acclaimed franchises like, for example, Naruto.

That is why I do not see anything strange that those responsible for Fortnite repeat the play with Dragon Ball in the future. But what skins would arrive in a supposed second crossover? Well, pay attention and be careful, because I have a theory about it and then I’m going to expose it. Starting off by leaving you with a couple of cards that will flip over if you click on them to reveal which 4 characters I think could make it to the battle royale. Let’s go to the mess.

First, I think Picolo and Gohan they could arrive perfectly if we take into account that they are the two most important characters in the next Dragon Ball movie

they could arrive perfectly if we take into account that they are the two most important characters in the next Dragon Ball movie Secondly, I see Frieza as a good addition especially after revealing his last transformation

especially after revealing his In the last place, I see Epic Games wanting to launch a new female character and Videl would be my bet

From the point where we currently find ourselves, all that remains for me is to ask you and you the question: Which characters do you think would arrive in a second crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball? I read you in the comments.