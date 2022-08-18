What new Dragon Ball skins could come to Fortnite in a second crossover?
All of us have been completely blown away by the current crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, I think that is a fact, regardless of the opinion that has generated us after seeing the skins that have reached the battle royale. But the truth is that before I stopped to think for a moment and I realized that, more than once, Epic Games has made up to two different crossovers with highly acclaimed franchises like, for example, Naruto.
That is why I do not see anything strange that those responsible for Fortnite repeat the play with Dragon Ball in the future. But what skins would arrive in a supposed second crossover? Well, pay attention and be careful, because I have a theory about it and then I’m going to expose it. Starting off by leaving you with a couple of cards that will flip over if you click on them to reveal which 4 characters I think could make it to the battle royale. Let’s go to the mess.
- First, I think Picolo and Gohan they could arrive perfectly if we take into account that they are the two most important characters in the next Dragon Ball movie
- Secondly, I see Frieza as a good additionespecially after revealing his last transformation
- In the last place, I see Epic Games wanting to launch a new female character and Videl would be my bet
From the point where we currently find ourselves, all that remains for me is to ask you and you the question: Which characters do you think would arrive in a second crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball? I read you in the comments.