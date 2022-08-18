What is the enormous fortune of Kylie Jenner with only 25 years

Kylie Jennerthe queen of Instagram, who last January took the crown from Ariana Grande Already Selena Gomez and is the first woman to have more than 300 million followers on the social network, she owes much of her fame and popularity to her older sisters.

She became known for being part of the clan’s reality show kardashian jenner, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and is the youngest of all the daughters of Kris Jenner. However, being the youngest allowed her to learn from the experiences of each of them and now, when she has just celebrated her 25th birthday, she is one of the richest women in the world.

Kylie Jenner.

Although his millions do not exceed those of kim kardashianwho is the most millionaire of the clan, Kylie Jenner He has managed to turn his name into a true registered trademark and have his own company beyond being a public celebrity.

She took her first steps when she was 14 years old and decided to start her own cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. She had previously tried modeling, presence as an influencer and even music, but her own entrepreneurship was what made her reap more and more income.

In 2017, her company had such a profit that Kylie Jenner was ranked 59th on the Forbes Celebrity 100, being one of the highest paid celebrities in the world at just 19 years old. But without a doubt, 2019 was her great year, when she had the collaboration of her sister, Kim, and together they launched a perfume.

Related news

All this led her to expand the lines of her own company, and several companies in the world wanted to work with her. Thus, in 2020, Kylie was the artistic director of makeup for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner.

Each of these significant steps in her career made her become the owner of a true fortune that today reaches 1700 million dollars and promises to continue increasing her figures, without forgetting that she is only 25 years old. Crazy!