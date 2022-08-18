Twilight: Taylor Swift was about to be part of the saga, then the director told her no

Weitz initially considered the idea of ​​including Swift in the saga, but instead denied her the possibility, saying, however, that he regretted it right now: “The hardest thing was realizing that in those hypothetical five minutes of Taylor Swift’s onscreen appearance, no one was going to be able to process what was happening. Then I told myself I missed the chance to be her friend and go out with her. You may have thought I was a fool for saying no, but sometimes you have to do what you think is best for the film. ‘

A Taylor Swift cameo for fans would have been the icing on the cake, but it’s clear that Twilight it was still a phenomenon, regardless of the figure of the singer. Maybe, who knows, instead of being an added value, it would have distracted from the main plot.

The moral is that the “no” also reach the stars and maybe the closed doors were the engine of the other successes collected by Swift in her career.

Speaking of blood and vampires: um… none Bad Blood between you and Weitz today, right?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Ashley Greene (in hindsight) is thankful she didn’t play Bella in Twilight \

\