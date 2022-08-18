Tom Cruise Seeks To Bring Back His ‘Les Grossman’ From ‘Tropic Thunder’

During his long career, Tom Cruise has delivered unforgettable characters such as agent “Ethan Hunt” from the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and the legendary pilot “Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell” in “Top Gun”but there is one that stands out for being so different from everything the actor has played.

Is about “Les Grossman,” the unscrupulous and ill-tempered studio exec who shocked everyone in 2008’s “Tropic Thunder”which closed wonderfully with that fantastic dance to the rhythm of “Get Back” by Ludacris.

According to dead line, Cruise and producer Christopher McQuarrie are looking to bring back that great character in one of their future projects..

Specifically, the duo of Cruise and McQuarrie, who have headed “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and the two new installments of that franchise, “Dead Reckoning”is working on three new projects that are in the early stages.

One is a musical with original songs and dances starring Cruise; the second is an action movie with franchise potential; and the third is one involving “Les Grossman”.

Of course, the report realizes that “It’s unclear if they’ll make a full movie around ‘Grossman’, or if they’ll borrow it for inclusion in one of the other projects.“.

Whatever the outcome, Cruise shows that he has no intention of stopping and the truth is that it would be a luxury to see him again as the despicable executive good at dancing, as you can remember in the following record.