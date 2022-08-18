This is the mansion that Rihanna sold in the Hollywood Hills

Successful singer and businesswoman Rihanna has managed to sell a mansion in the Hollywood HillsCalifornia, for $6.6 million dollars.

Rihanna tried to sell this property since December 2018 and it was only now that she found a buyer. The sale was not a success. only received $6.6 million dollars and she paid $6.85 million for the place in 2017.

The property was initially listed on the real estate market for $7.5 million dollars and the lack of interested parties caused its price to go down. While she waited for the sale to go through, the singer put the mansion up for rent for $35,000 a month.

Rihanna bought this mansion in 2017/ The Grosby Group

Although he wanted to sell it since 2018, it was last year that he was convinced to do so, this after a man entered the property and was in the place for a long time before the police found out and arrested him.

the main house it has an extension of 7,130 square feet distributed in six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room. pool room, movie theater and other amenities.

It seems strange that the property has not been sold before, as the place has many flashy and luxurious details. The kitchen, for example, has a large black marble center island and dark-hued cabinets that look quite elegant.

The kitchen of the property is equipped with high-end appliances / The Grosby Group

The main room has a living room, fireplace, private balcony and private bathroom with all the necessary elements.

In addition to the main house there is a guest house with all the necessary spaces to feel at home.

Outside there are extensive green areas with a terrace, swimming pool, spa area and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

You may also like:

– Rihanna continues to expand her empire ‘Fenty’: now she will sell hair products

– Rihanna is officially the youngest billionaire in the US.

– In tight leggings, Rihanna reappears for the first time after becoming a mother