The summer women’s cardigan is worn with a bikini

Andterno protagonist of the holidays on bikini of summer 2022 never gets bored thanks to the trendiest combo of the moment: swimsuit + summer women’s cardigan. An idea launched by the stars, destined to be fashionable forever.

The summer cardigan according to Camila Cabello

The 25-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter relaxes as soon as she can beaches of Miami. Always a big fan of bikiniis very good at equipping them with garments and accessories by trend. The last in order of appearance is the cardigan short woman in bolero style, in very light fabric and with long sleeves.

Perfect for those who do not want to sunbathe, the top cover-up it is part of the Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collection as well as the two-piece with black and white laces. The outfit does not lack the touch of light, given by gold necklace with Paris Flavor lettering.

Kendall Jenner, with micro cardigan and it-bag

The micro cardigan has also conquered the supermodel Kendall Jennerwearing Sommer Swim’s yellow bikini with cross laces paired with sweater cropped in Miaou paprika shades.

Like every style icon self-respecting, do not forget the bag chic not even to go to the pool: the precious one shoulder bag black by Bottega Veneta.

Alessandra Ambrosio, oversized and hippie chic

For Alessandra Ambrosio instead the trend is declined in an oversize version with the long cardigan psychedelic multicolor by Canessa Cashmere.

The outfit specialist hippie chic Coachella style, combines it with the great classics of beachwear. THE shorts of frayed jeans and the bikini top, here in orange like the flat slippers. The look is completed by the Chanel belt and mini shoulder strap in natural leather, and the genderless navigator model glasses with mirrored lenses.

