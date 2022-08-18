The great gesture of Robert De Niro that saved The Deer Hunter

In 1978, one of the best films in charge of representing the most complex side of the war, that of post-traumatic stress, hit theaters. We are talking about The Deer Hunterproduction directed by Michael Cimino which featured the stars of Robert DeNiroChristopher Walken, Meryl Streep and John Cazaleone of the icons of Hollywoodwho with only five films in his career is proud that all of them were awarded by the Academy with the Oscar for Best Picture.

It is precisely from John Cazale Who should we talk about to mention one of the most impressive gestures in the career of Robert DeNiro. The actor who had already starred Taxi driver in command of Martin Scorsese He was one of the main responsible for The Deer Hunter it would have been possible, thanks to the way in which he behaved with his friend, who had been diagnosed with cancer and was going through the last days of his life.

It turns out that no insurance company wanted to accept being contracted by the state of health of John Cazale. At least not for a price that producers used to pay for these productions of Hollywood. Therefore, the position of John Cazale in the film (he was in charge of interpreting Steven) was very close to being lost. It was Robert DeNiro the one who took the reins and decided to take charge of the money that the insurers asked for to be able to cover the filming of The Deer Hunter.

hunt him down went through the entire shoot of The Deer Hunter knowing that he was dying. “During the shoot, John he was getting sicker and sicker and the producers did everything to cancel his contract and replace him. But Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep threatened to quit if they did, so Cimino rearranged the entire schedule to shoot the scenes of John”revealed in The Vintage News. During that time, Al Pacino took care of taking him to his chemotherapy treatments while Niro he paid his bills.

+John Cazale’s latest film

The Deer Hunter It was the end of the short but prolific career of John Cazalewhich had been part of The Godfather 1 and 2, The conversation Y Dog Afternoon. The actor (who at that time was in a relationship with meryl streep) got to film all his scenes thanks to the schedule changes, but he was never able to see the final montage on the big screen. The actor lost his life at the age of 42, on March 13, 1978. You can see in Youtube the documentary discovering John Cazalewhere his whole life is reviewed.