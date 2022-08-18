“Selena + Chef” and other cooking shows with celebrities streaming | ADVANTAGE

Selena Gomez returns to the screens with the fourth season of her cooking reality show “Selena + Chef”. In this new edition, the singer and actress will have the participation of her best friend Raquelle Steves and her grandparents, whom she calls Nana and Papa. If you like these cooking realities, we will provide you with a list of recommendations.

This season has a lot of fresh ingredients, new cast, its traditional set of knives and a lot of culinary mayhem that has made this reality show shine since the first season.

Selena Gomez in the fourth season of her cooking reality show. (Photo: HBO Max)

Streaming services have plenty of cooking reality shows, but unlike them, Selena Gomez’s has a quirky style. The actress learns to cook on the go. This gives viewers a lot of fun, as it doesn’t always look good.

Here you can see the trailer for the fourth season:

Here is a list of cooking reality shows that you can watch on the streaming service: