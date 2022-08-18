SEE Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana LIVE: Transmission channel J9 Liga MX

the hobby

Mexico City / 08.18.2022 20:00:00





This Wednesday, the activity of matchday 9 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX will continue with the duel between Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana, which will take place at 9:05 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

Machine by Diego Aguirre It comes from a painful and controversial setback, as it lost 3-2 the previous day against Toluca in a duel where the arbitration took the spotlight. Now, the sky-blue squad will seek to return to the path of victory and be able to climb steps in the general table; they are currently in 16th place with eight units.

It should be noted that the goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado will be able to be present with Cruz Azul for this match after the Disciplinary Commission removed the expulsion he suffered during the duel against the sausage makerslikewise, will be Óscar Pérez who occupies the benchas the strategist Diego Aguirre received a red card in the previous duel.

For its part, Xolos de Tijuana come from a 3-3 draw against Puebla in the previous day and they are in seventh position with 11 units. For this reason, during their visit to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula they will seek to impose conditions to return to the path of victory and continue to be one of the ‘black horses’ of this Opening 2022.

This has been the last meetings between Cruz Azul and Tijuana

Cruz Azul 2-0 Tijuana | Closure 2022

Tijuana 0-1 Cruz Azul | opening 2021

Cruz Azul 1-1 Tijuana | Closure 2021

Tijuana 1-2 Cruz Azul | opening 2020

Cruz Azul 4-2 Tijuana | Closing 2020

When is Cruz Azul vs Xolos?

Cruz Azul will receive Xolos from Tijuana this Wednesday, August 17 at the Azteca Stadium at 9:05 p.m. within the framework of day 9 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Where to SEE Cruz Azul vs Tijuana?

TUDN

affiliated

channel 5

ViX+

The best coverage in The Hobby | FB The Hobby | @laaficion

MCF