Rogelio Funes Mori sets off the alarms prior to the Clásico Regio due to injury

Rogelio Funes Mori left in the second half due to discomfort in his right leg and is in doubt against Tigres

Rogelio Funes Morifront of scratchedleft the match against Toluca, corresponding to the ninth day of the 2022 Opening Tournament, due to a injury on the right leg.

The player tried to score a goal against Toluca, but after the shot he presented discomfort, for which he was forced to leave the match played at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

Rogelio Funes Mori He entered the match at 59 minutes instead of Celso Ortiz, seeking to help the team achieve the equalizer, because at that time scratched was down on the scoreboard 1-0.

The also forward of the Mexican National Team had some options against the hut of the Mexican team and one of them was at 80 minutes, when he received a pass in the area, he took a powerful shot that goalkeeper Gustavo Gutiérrez deflected.

After the play, Rogelio Funes Mori he took his right leg due to the discomfort he felt, the doctors entered to treat him and although he came out on his own, he had to leave the field of play and his place was taken by defender César Montes.

Rogelio Funes Mori entered for the second half against Toluca, but did not finish the game due to injury imago7

Now, it is expected that his health status will be announced shortly, as the Clásico Regio against Tigres is at the door this weekend, which will be held at the BBVA Stadium and in which both teams from Nuevo León seek the top. of the Opening 2022, in the absence of what Toluca does.

For that commitment, the two teams will go in search of a victory that will allow them to stay in the fight for the first places in the general classification of the Apertura 2022 tournament.

scratcheddespite the fact that they were left with the desire to rescue the victory at the leader’s home, they continue to drag a good streak since they have not lost since Matchday 1 and hope to continue this string against their staunch rival next Saturday at home.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, technical director of Monterrey, assured that Rogelio Funes Mori He presented muscular discomfort, although he did not confirm if the striker will arrive in good shape at the Clásico Regio against Tigres this weekend.

“In the case of Funes Mori, we have to wait for the medical report. He came out with muscle discomfort and we will wait for the report”, Vucetich said at a press conference after the draw against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.