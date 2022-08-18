Rihanna paired thigh-high denim boots with a micro miniskirt

ads

Forget flip flops: Let Bad Gal Riri brave the sweltering August temperatures in a pair of big, slouchy boots.

While Rihanna has kept pretty low-key since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky in May, the Fenty mogul made a striking appearance when she stepped out in Manhattan on August 12. The focal point of her look was a pair of Y/Project thigh-high boots, a polarizing style that debuted on the brand’s spring ’23 runway in several different colors and materials.

Rihanna opted for a black denim version, which turned out to pair perfectly with her R13 denim miniskirt. The slouchy, pointed boots, which I can’t say look very comfortable to walk in, only revealed a glimpse of Rih’s thighs, with the top of the provocative silhouette brushing against the frayed hem of her miniskirt. At first glance, I honestly thought she was wearing a baggy pair of jeans with cut-outs at the thighs. My mistake, RiRi.

The 34-year-old billionaire paired the flashy shoe with an oversized vintage white RZA. birth of a prince album t-shirt (cheers to 2003!). She accessorized further with layered gold chains, giant silver hoops and sleek rectangular Rick Owens sunglasses. The finishing touch was a vintage green snakeskin hobo bag, courtesy of Tom Ford’s spring 1996 Gucci collection.

Gotham City/GC Images/Getty Images

And of course, I can’t forget the sweetest accessory of all. As a nod to her relationship, she donned an 18k yellow gold Briony Raymond Zodiac bracelet emblazoned with symbols representing her and the respective sun signs of Rocky, Pisces and Libra.

Gotham City/GC Images/Getty Images

Copy Rihanna’s fierce ‘fit’ and try your own miniskirt/thigh-high boots combo with the similar items I’ve selected below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.