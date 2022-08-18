Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears from Kevin Federline: “You are a clown and a coward”

LRappers are always extremely outspoken about almost everything and quite a lot when it comes to dealing with fame.

Doja Cat’s example comes to mind when discussing the hell she’s been through. Britney Spears throughout his career.

But another female rapper fully understands where Spears is coming from and fully supports her through tough times like this.

During the last few weeks, her ex-husband kevin federline has used the children he shares with Spears in a smear campaign intended to accentuate his alleged Mental illness.

But the intentions of federline they can see each other from miles away, all you want is more publicity and probably the money you get for the interviews they give you.

well the rapper nicky minaj he doesn’t want any of that.

Minaj lashes out at Federline

During a recent concert he did on his social media, this is what Nicky had to say about federline:

“Do you understand what clown class do you have to be to be a complete and adult man? and as soon as you see someone happy and getting married and moving forward and being free and feeling good in their own skin, doing the same thing that you know is going to try to take them down? only the cowards they use the media against a famous person whom they once loved, procreated with.

“‘You want to take your dumb little ass to do a motherfucking interview? How dare you? How dare you encourage children of this woman to be part of your nonsense? When they look back, they’ll say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They are children. They don’t know how bad this is. But you know, motherfucker.”

harsh words of Nicki but she is just defending her good friend. She and britney they shared the stage during a 2011 tour in which they became very close and close friends.

It is normal for Minaj to come out in defense of Britney Spears because of the history of friendship they share.