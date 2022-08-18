Mental health: Tom Holland closed his social networks | “Instagram and Twitter are overwhelming”

british actor Tom Holland, protagonist of the last Spidermansurprised his fans by announcing that close your social networks to protect your mental health. Thus, the young actor, 26 years old, joins the list of celebrities who decide to take a break from virtual interaction due to the impact it has on their lives.

“I think Instagram and Twitter are overstimulating, overwhelming. I get stuck and spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it is very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app”Holland recounted in a video posted on his Instagram account.

In addition, in the same publication, intended for his more than 60 million followers, the actor took the opportunity to promote a charity dedicated to fostering positive mental health among adolescents.

His posting received numerous messages of support, including from other artists such as Justin Bieberwho previously spoke about her own mental health struggles: “I love you man,” the pop star wrote.

Holland’s case is not isolated since, in recent months, More and more celebrities decided to take a break from social networks and virtual life, claiming to be victims of aggression by “haters”.

For example, the actress stranger things, Millie Bobby Brown exposed the hateful messages and hurtful memes she received daily on her various profiles. While other figures such as Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock or Daniel Radcliffe chose to avoid exposure on social networks.