Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimel among the guests at JLo and Ben Affleck’s wedding

The second celebration that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck prepare to commemorate their love is going in style. The link will last three days and great artists like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimel are on the guest list. Casey Affleck will also be present and Andrea Donna de Matteo.

Like many other Hollywood celebrities and well-known music performers. All friends and family of the couple. In addition to their children and closest people.

“We were told that the guest list will include family members, but also, close friends and celebrities are expected to fly out to celebrate with the newlyweds,” a source close to the couple told the media.

According to different American media, JLo will wear a haute couture design, from the house of Ralph Lauren, although nothing is confirmed. Everyone expects the star to make a statement in the coming days through her website On The JLo.

planning the wedding of the year

The American media revealed that the famous wedding planner, Colin Cowie, is in charge of the entire extensive agenda of the party, which will take place in Riceboro, Georgia on August 19.

The place they chose for the wedding in the property that the actor bought when he was dating Jennifer Lopez more than 20 years ago. Even, it is the same place where they planned to get married back then.

Ben Affleck’s house in Riceboro, Georgia

“Jen recently went to the house with her manager to plan the party, and we think Ben was there too,” the source told US media.

The celebration, which will not be as private as the first Las Vegas wedding, will kick off with a dinner/rehearsal on Friday, followed by the main ceremony on Saturday, and end with a picnic and barbecue on Sunday.

In addition, it is speculated that Vogue magazine will be in charge of documenting the entire weekend for a special edition, just as it did at the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

Their first wedding took place in a Las Vegas chapel, and it took place in complete secrecy. Among the guests were only their children and the people they happened to meet at church.