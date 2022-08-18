Kylie Jenner shows herself without makeup and with acne in a TikTok video

Kylie Jenner is shown without makeup with a pimple in a TikTok video

We don’t know about you, but it seems to us that lately we have seen more balls of celebrity on social networks, all without filters and without makeup. And we love this trend! It provides more reality and naturalness in social networks. ¡Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and now Kylie Jenner are in the lead! The latter has published a video in which she appears without makeup and with pimples.

Kylie Jenner au naturel: no makeup and pimples

It is not the first time we see Kylie Jenner without makeup. But the snapshots in which it is like that are very rare. And admittedly, if you look at the reality star’s Instagram profile, she’s put together most of the time: her makeup and hair are perfectly placed. However, if you take a look at his TikTok account, a different photo opens and you see Kylie without makeup.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

At the beginning of the video, she stands in front of a mirror in a pink tracksuit set and says: “Get ready with me […] to go to a shoot. So it’s a shoot day for the businesswoman, for which she is preparing and her followers can be there. And what looks like such a preparation, he shows it in his bathroom. Because the focus of her pre-shoot routine is her skin, and it’s not entirely clear right now, as the video shows.

Aww, this is definitely the cutest video Kylie has ever shown.Kevin Mazur

Kylie Jenner is rarely seen like this… and we want more!

“Okay, I have this little pimple here. So I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before I go. […] and it melts into my skin” As if it were the most normal thing in the world, he shows us his pimple. And you know what? It is, because there is absolutely nothing abnormal about it, quite the opposite. Stars are just people who have grain.

Unfortunately, we can only see real and natural moments like this on very few occasions. Yes, the makeup is great. And a filter here and there, why not. But in abundance, both ensure that we sometimes get the feeling that celebrities always and at all times have fair and even skin. So we gratefully accept every video or photo that proves otherwise or shows the truth: even the Kylie Jenners of this world get a pimple. And, of course, we still gratefully accept the advice with the pimple patches.

Article originally published in Glamor Germany, glamour.de, adapted by Paola Juárez.