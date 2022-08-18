Johnny Depp, from the courts, back to work: will direct

After winning his libel suit against Amber Heard, the doors to directing open for Johnny Depp. We tell you all the details of the project.

The planets have aligned to Johnny Deppwho has managed to land his directorial role in 25 years after winning his libel suit against Amber Heard.

The actor, who has already been confirmed for some acting projects, will go behind the scenes to direct a new project. It is a film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modiglianiwhich he will co-produce with Al Pacino Y Barry Navidi.

“The saga of the life of Mr. Modigliani is one that I am incredibly and truly honored to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It was a life of great hardship, but ultimately triumph – a universally human story that all viewers can relate to.”

“Modigliani” is based on Dennis McIntyre’s 1980 play of the same name. The story follows the painter and sculptor through 48 turbulent hours in Paris in 1916 when he is unable to sell his work.

According to reports, the production of the film will begin in Europe in the spring of 2023. There are not too many details of the film or who will star in it, if Depp himself or another actor.

The address returns way to Depp’s life after the actor played this role in 1997. It was in his film “The Brave”, starring himself along with Marlon Brando.

In addition to returning to the direction, after a quarter of a century, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean will resume his performance in a new film.

After having won the trial against his ex-wife, where he was awarded just over 10 million dollars as compensation, he was chosen to interpret to Louis XV in the new film “Jeanne du Barry”.

