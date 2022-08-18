Jennifer Lopez’s message to Britney Spears after learning that her children do not want to see her

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears They were married for three years and divorced in 2007. Together they had two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Now, her former husband has brought to light what Sean and Jayden think of their mother. And it is that, according to the Daily Mail, her children have decided not to see her.

According to Federline, it is “hard” for the boys to see their mother’s publications on networks, since lately upload many photos posing without clothes.

Given these comments, Britney and her current husband, Sam Asghari, did not remain silent and They responded very angrily.





“I am saddened to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, parenting teenagers is never easy for anyone“, assured the pop star.

On the other hand, Sam Asghari did not cut a hair either: “The boys are very intelligent and soon they will be 18 years old to make their own decisions and maybe over time they will realize that the ‘hard’ part was having a parent who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model“.





The controversy has not stopped there and has splashed other stars who have decided to position themselves in networks and support some of the parties.

This is the case, for example, of Paris Hiltonwho has responded to the singer’s latest post about it: “I love you, angel. I’m so sorry you have to go through this. I send you a lot of love and support.”

However, the message that has surprised everyone has been that of Jennifer Lopez. And it is that Britney published an old photo of the two with a very emotional text (and then deleted everything).

Jennifer Lopez’s message to Britney Spears

Britney Spears shared a photo of her and Jennifer Lopez in the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards and added a text that has not left anyone indifferent.

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet, heart, mouth, eyes and body to express yourself however you want…Declaration of INDEPENDENCE… for equality and to be equal!, wrote the one from ‘Toxic’.

And he continued with a phrase from Jennifer Lopez: “Look directly at the camera and tell every girl in the world to make some noise and never back down to shed light on injustice.”

Jennifer Lopez has not hesitated to share the photo and Britney’s words on both her Instagram and Twitter.

And it is that the text of the now wife of Ben Affleck is brief but says a lot: “Strong stay”.

The followers of the two singers have been moved and They have not hesitated to viralize the photo.

