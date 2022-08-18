Is Minecraft cross-platform? Guide for PC, mobile, Playstation and Xbox

Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games of recent years among players of all ages for a decade, but is it a cross-platform game? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay.

Mojang Studios has maintained the updated title with loads of content since its launch in 2011. This has kept millions of players interested in exploring the vast world on different platforms.

Mojang Studios Minecraft is a great title to play with friends

Is Minecraft a cross-platform game?

Since the release of Bedrock Edition, Minecraft supports cross-platform play.

This means that we can play with our friends no matter what platform they are playing on, including mobile, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

How to play cross-platform in Minecraft

Playing Minecraft with our friends is a fairly simple task: all we need to do is make sure that we as our friends have each other in Microsoft accounts.

Of course, we also need a working internet connection and that all participants are playing the same version.

Here is a series of steps to play with our friends in cross-platform mode:

Once we have started Minecraft on the device we want, we must create or load a pre-existing world. Next, we must access the pause menu of the game in our respective game. Here we click on the green button of “invite to the game” that we find on the right side of the screen. When we do, a popup will open with a list of all friends currently active in the game and who can be invited to the world. There we scroll down to “online cross platform friends”, we select the name of our friend, and we can send him an invitation.

In case we want to play with someone who is not yet part of our friends list in the game, we will have to ask them for their Minecraft ID and send them a friend request before we can start playing them.

Mojang Studios

What platforms is Minecraft available on?

Since the release of the game, Minecraft has been released on different platforms. Here are all the platforms:

Also, the list above is of all platforms where cross-platform is enabled.