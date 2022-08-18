Indiana Jones and the Frieze of Pleasures

Let’s remember that endearing character from the adventure movies of the eighties, the famous archaeologist and university professor Indiana Jones. when i saw the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), directed by Steven Spielberg, was barely eleven years old and I knew, through her, that I would be interested in History and Archeology. Little did I imagine then what he would think today of both the film and those two disciplines, also endearing. Of course, my image has changed considerably and today I place that character in his proper place. First of all, I will say that Indiana Jones represents what the word means raider which translated into Spanish is “thief”, “raider”, “invader”. Throughout the entire series of films, we see Dr. Jones fight, run, wrestle, climb, swing and risk his skin, to obtain precious treasures from ancient civilizations that, interestingly, he will later sell to the University in where he works. With the problem that this or that piece “belongs to a museum”, he plunders at will, prevented only by equal rogue competitors, although in at least two deliveries, everything is overshadowed by his fight against the minions of a very esoteric Fürer and crazy. Words more, words less, he is a true rogue looter. And, it must be recognized, there have been an enormous number of archaeologists, historians and explorers, who since the 18th century, for the sake of knowledge, have stolen everything they could, pretexting, of course, that those pieces, altarpieces, paintings and everything that occurs to them, they will be better off in the halls and cellars of their museums than in the “banana and savage” republics from which they are looted. Throughout my life, by chance, I have had the opportunity to visit several museums in other parts of the world and I have witnessed the collections they keep, a product of the looting of archaeological sites around the world – the British Museum is A clear example of what I’m talking about. In the same way, the constant auctions of Mesoamerican pieces and those from other latitudes that we find out about on the news and that take place in the most scandalous impudence. All based on the need to preserve them, supported by History, Archaeology, Anthropology and many other adjacent disciplines.

In a pungent but accurate criticism made by the South African archaeologist Nick Shepherd in the chapter “Archaeology, Coloniality and Modernity” included in the book “Archeology and Decoloniality” (2015), he states that “the forms of epistemic violence associated with the discipline are of three types: a violence of objectification, a violence of extirpation (or court) and a violence of alienation. In the first type an epistemic object is pointed out, isolated, extracted from a set of surrounding connections and interrelationships. This frequently includes the invention of categories (such as ‘the past’, ‘the Bushmen’, ‘the Stone Age’). It also includes the designation of sites in the landscape and the identification of nodes of significance. (…) A second form of epistemic violence is the violence of extirpation or cutting. This is the process in which phenomena are removed from one context and set of relationships and placed in another (different, alternative) set of relationships. (…) The third and most encompassing form of violence is the violence of alienation. It sections off the phenomena of entrenched claims and local histories and hands them over to universal history and knowledge. In this sense, archeology acts as a form of global discourse, translating local care logics and regimes into the terms of the discipline. It also claims epistemic priority. Know something is to know it in the terms of the discipline (Haber 2015). In its practical aspect it operates as a form of entitlement to life forms and sites in the landscape and requires that they yield to the demands of science. I considered it important to share this long quote, because it offers a clear vision of what is actually hidden behind the adventures of Indiana Jones: the express idea that the supposedly universal and “correct” knowledge, represented by him and his museum, must overcome ignorance, corruption and mere superstition, generally exposed in the “exotic” places where the action of the movies is staged. Of course, Shepherd’s reflection will be uncomfortable for many who read this installment, but I ask you to be patient and read what follows, which tells a very Jones-like story.

I recently found out that the National Museum of Anthropology is currently working on a restoration project for the so-called Pleasures frieze, a wonderful and enormous piece that is exhibited in one of the rooms in the Mayan area of ​​the museum. The story behind the huge structure is certainly peculiar and with degrees of dishonesty that would fit perfectly well in a Dr. Jones movie directed by Spielberg himself. According to a note published by the newspaper The country, the “great frieze of Pleasures, a magnificent and enormous stucco relief from the Classic Maya period — 8.39 meters long, 2.48 meters high and almost two tons, representing a young ruler flanked by two deified ancestors — (was) stolen by an international group of traffickers of works of art, who entered the jungle of Campeche and, in 1968, tore up the colossal piece in small fragments at the point of an electric saw, which they later transported by plane to the United States to sell it to the Met in New York. Unsuccessfully. The 48 pieces of the puzzle were repatriated to Mexico a year later, in 1969, after Thomas PF Hoving, then director of the Met, refused to pay $400,000 for them and notified Ignacio Bernal, a famous archaeologist and director of the Institute, of the theft. Anthropology and History”. From that moment on, the Museum underwent a restoration and a complex structure was placed so that it could be exhibited. In 2018 another restoration began and it was decided, now that the museums have reopened, that the public could observe the work being carried out in the room and later there will be a video animation that will project an interpretation of the piece in a hypothetical place . The issue is that the exact origin of the frieze is not known, the only information is that it was extracted from Campeche, perhaps from somewhere near Calakmul. Similarly, no one has ever been to jail for such a crime. In fact, the looter who led the group of thugs left the Met empty-handed and, as we read a few lines ago, the museum decided to inform the Mexican authorities. “The operation cost him more than 80,000 dollars,” the report continues. A merchant from Mérida organized a work group to build a landing strip in a chiclero camp called pleasures. The thieves covered the relief with a polymer called Mowilith To avoid disintegrating it and being able to separate it from the rest of the construction, they used electric saws that collided with stone pegs and the vibrations loosened part of the stucco. Irreparable damage. The fragments, packed in 48 boxes, were shipped under false labels to New Orleans; then to New York.”

Fortunately, the Met Museum had a scrupulous director – or perhaps, less brazen – and the frieze ended up in the collection of our Museum of Anthropology. However, after all these years, we still do not know the context in which this frieze was found, undoubtedly fulfilling one of the violences suggested by Shepherd. Despite the fact that the frieze is in Mexico, it is not found in its original place, it has been irretrievably removed from possible local histories and has been added, with terrible regret I say, to universal history. There are many exercises to explain its meaning and importance, but, lacking a context, it is subject to explanations from other places and the thought of other scientists who, despite all the credentials that they may have, do not stop join this epistemic violence. After visiting numerous archaeological sites in the immensity of the Mayan area, I have realized that these people built impressive urbanizations taking into account their natural surroundings and always in line with their worldview. Buildings, temples, squares, roads, housing areas and ball courts, all were interconnected and had logics in accordance with the thinking of those civilizations, in specific times and spaces. Perhaps their presence in a museum, along with stelae, sculptures, reliefs and countless pieces on display, kidnaps them from their history. I understand the importance of museums and that they have been conceived as those spaces dedicated to showing the knowledge and history of peoples and the conservation of those heritages, but in some way, they have stripped the communities of the objects of their own identity with the desire to shore up national identities. The history of the frieze, which, as I have said, could be told by Spilberg with great success, is an evident example of the looting justified by the construction of a universal knowledge of which, those countries and civilizations that produced those objects, those memories and those meanings , are excluded. As I have commented in other installments, what is required is to rewrite our own stories, locally and regionally, and assume new ways of knowing and reproducing and disseminating that knowledge. However, as long as the disciplines in charge of doing so are not modified in the academies, laboratories and classrooms, it will hardly be achieved; much less if the museums and institutions in those colonizing countries – France, Spain, England, Germany, the United States, are wonderful examples – do not recognize their part in that epistemic violence, rewrite the histories and return the patrimonies. Otherwise, the plots of the Indiana Jones will continue to repeat themselves, with the brazenness and scandal that characterizes them.

