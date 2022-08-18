Guava water with lemon, learn how to prepare this refreshing drink

We are enjoying the last days of summer and what better way to take advantage of them than with a delicious beverage refreshing made in House and with an incredible flavor. This time we will teach you how to prepare a delicious fresh guava water with lemonwhich combines the fruity flavor and the sweetness of the guavawith the acidity of lemongiving us a perfect drink for the days of heat.

We recommend that for this beverage use guavas ripe, in this way you will obtain a much more intense flavor and a sweetness balanced, so you don’t have to add too much sugar extra when preparing your water. In the same way try to cut and extract the juice from the lemons that you use just before making this drink, so that they do not give a flavor too bitter in the final product.

Guava water with lemon

Ingredients

2 liters of water

600 grams of Guava

4 lemons

ice

Sugar

Start by washing very well guavas What will you use for it? guava water with lemononce ready, cut the ends of it to eliminate the parts stringy and then cut into quarters to make it easier to process them in the blenderon the other hand you will have to cut your lemons in half and squeeze them to extract their juicewhich you must strain to remove the seeds that usually remain in the liquid.

The combination of guavas and lemons is perfect for summer. Photo: Pixabay

Once you have both ingredients ready, place them in the blender along with a part of the Water that you have measured for this recipe, blend everything until you get a beverage uniform and pour into a pitcher, you can also strain the mixture before pouring it to remove the seeds of guava. Once the base of your beveragecomplements with the rest of the water, ice Y sugar to taste, serve in a glass and enjoy.