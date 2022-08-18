Grease: what has become of the life of the actors almost 45 years after the premiere, photos

Many are no longer in this world. After 45 years of the official premiere of one of the most popular musical films of recent times, “Grease”, in this special note The popular We reveal what has become of some of the actors who were part of this film, including Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

What is Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s movie musical “Grease” about?

It may seem like a typical youth love story, but it became the most epic of its time and served as the basis for others. It tells the romance between two very different young people. Danny, a rebel who always went against the current and womanizer. While sandy she was tender, fair, and kind.

“Danny Zuko and the innocent Australian Sandy have an affair during the summer holidays, believing that they will never see each other again. However, to the surprise of both, they end up studying together in the same institute during the new term. When they meet again , Sandy realizes that Danny is not the same caring and charming boy, but a conceited and insensitive boy”, dictates the synopsis of the film by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

What has become of the life of the actors of the movie “Grease”?

1.- Olivia Newton-John

After his fantastic interpretation of “You’re the One that I Want” Together with John Travolta in the movie “Grease”, the actress returned to partner her co-star in another film five years later under the title “Such for which”, but it turned out to be a complete failure. However, this did not stop her career, which only continued to grow in the world of cinema and music. While in her personal life she married John Easterling and had his only daughter Chloe Lattanzi. On August 8, he died of a cause after a hard fight against the cancer.

2.- John Travolta

when he played ‘Danny Zuko’ He was only 23 years old and was already at the height of his career. After his decline in the 1980s he became a follower of the scientology. Shortly after she starred in “pulp fiction” Y “How to conquer Hollywood“, films that earned him nominations for the Oscar and win a Golden Globe. He married actress Kelly Preston and had two children, the oldest of whom died in 2009 at the age of 16.

It was in 2019 that John Travolta He surprised his fans when he abandoned his long hair and shaved his hair in the midst of his wife’s diagnosis of breast cancer, a disease that took her in 2022. Meanwhile, he is already preparing the tape of “Paradise City“, where we will also see Bruce Willis.

3. Didi Conn

The remembered and tender ‘Frenchy’ from “Grease”, was not far behind either and shortly after starred in the short film “violet“, He acted in “Grease 2” and is still in the entertainment world. In addition, he married Frankie Conn, but after two years he divorced. Then he said ‘yes’ to the composer again david shire with had a son in the early 90’s.

4. Kelly Ward

The American actor, writer, producer and film director gave life in 1978 to ‘Putzie‘in the movie musical’grease” along with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. After that he was part of “The Big Red One” and other productions, and specialized as a writer and screenwriter for series such as“Challenge of the GoBots” Y “The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley“. In his personal life he married Annette Foster in 1977, with whom he has three children.

5. Stockard Channing

And finally we will talk about ‘Betty’, who is worth mentioning that she was 33 years old when she played the role in “grease“. To date she remains active in her career in Hollywoodboth in the cinema and in the theater. After the end of the film, she participated in many Broadway plays and other productions such as “The cake is over”, along with Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson. He has been married 4 times.