Grease: what has become of the life of the actors almost 45 years after the premiere, photos

Many are no longer in this world. After 45 years of the official premiere of one of the most popular musical films of recent times, “Grease”, in this special note The popular We reveal what has become of some of the actors who were part of this film, including Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

What is Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s movie musical “Grease” about?

It may seem like a typical youth love story, but it became the most epic of its time and served as the basis for others. It tells the romance between two very different young people. Danny, a rebel who always went against the current and womanizer. While sandy she was tender, fair, and kind.

“Danny Zuko and the innocent Australian Sandy have an affair during the summer holidays, believing that they will never see each other again. However, to the surprise of both, they end up studying together in the same institute during the new term. When they meet again , Sandy realizes that Danny is not the same caring and charming boy, but a conceited and insensitive boy”, dictates the synopsis of the film by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

What has become of the life of the actors of the movie “Grease”?

1.- Olivia Newton-John

After his fantastic interpretation of “You’re the One that I Want” Together with John Travolta in the movie “Grease”, the actress returned to partner her co-star in another film five years later under the title “Such for which”, but it turned out to be a complete failure. However, this did not stop her career, which only continued to grow in the world of cinema and music. While in her personal life she married John Easterling and had his only daughter Chloe Lattanzi. On August 8, he died of a cause after a hard fight against the cancer.

2.- John Travolta

when he played ‘Danny Zuko’ He was only 23 years old and was already at the height of his career. After his decline in the 1980s he became a follower of the scientology. Shortly after she starred in “pulp fiction” Y “How to conquer Hollywood“, films that earned him nominations for the Oscar and win a Golden Globe. He married actress Kelly Preston and had two children, the oldest of whom died in 2009 at the age of 16.

